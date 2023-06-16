Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SWDBY opened at SEK 16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 16.63 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 17.51. Swedbank AB has a one year low of SEK 12.14 and a one year high of SEK 21.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. The company had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 31.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

