UBS Group Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$187.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$138.60.

TSE DOO opened at C$108.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$100.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52. BRP has a one year low of C$76.72 and a one year high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 13.4207241 EPS for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

