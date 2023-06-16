Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Lowered to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EIF. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.56.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.1 %

EIF opened at C$52.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.94. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$40.65 and a one year high of C$55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of C$526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$492.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.2517134 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.