Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$41.36 on Wednesday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$32.52 and a twelve month high of C$45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$403.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$376.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.3014146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$119,100.00. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

