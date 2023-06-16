Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CJT. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on Cargojet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$149.09.

Cargojet Stock Down 1.3 %

CJT stock opened at C$99.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$105.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$95.75 and a 1-year high of C$156.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of C$231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.07 million. Analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.5201613 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.