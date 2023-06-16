Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CJT. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on Cargojet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$149.09.

Cargojet Stock Down 1.3 %

CJT stock opened at C$99.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$105.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$95.75 and a 1-year high of C$156.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of C$231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.07 million. Analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.5201613 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

