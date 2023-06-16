Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $150.00 and last traded at $152.74. Approximately 93,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 608,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.50.

Specifically, Director James H. Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $496,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $496,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,626 shares of company stock worth $15,253,318 over the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Duolingo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average is $111.84.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Duolingo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.