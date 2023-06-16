Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $19.90. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 265,869 shares.

Specifically, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $87,710.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,537.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $87,710.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,537.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $69,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,158,814.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,485,117 shares of company stock valued at $70,162,456 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $386,066,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth about $42,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 887,008 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

