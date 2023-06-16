Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. The company traded as high as $72.35 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 103676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.14.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHAK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 8,977.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 83,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 262,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -184.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.