National Bankshares Cuts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$165.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$152.50.

TFI International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$140.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$150.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$173.90. The company has a market cap of C$12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

