National Bankshares Cuts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$165.00

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

TFI International (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$152.50.

TFI International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$140.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$150.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$173.90. The company has a market cap of C$12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.