Victrex (LON:VCT) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,050 to GBX 1,750. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Victrex traded as low as GBX 1,361 ($17.03) and last traded at GBX 1,367 ($17.10), with a volume of 166219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,537 ($19.23).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,280 ($28.53) to GBX 2,090 ($26.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Martin Court purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.14) per share, with a total value of £9,180 ($11,486.49). In other Victrex news, insider Martin Court acquired 600 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.14) per share, with a total value of £9,180 ($11,486.49). Also, insider Ian Melling acquired 1,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($18.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($18,993.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,085. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victrex Trading Down 0.2 %

Victrex Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,573.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,668.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,767.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,228.92%.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

