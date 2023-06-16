Severfield (LON:SFR) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 68.32 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67.60 ($0.85), with a volume of 513488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.20 ($0.77).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.30. Severfield’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Get Severfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Severfield in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Severfield Trading Up 5.3 %

Severfield Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £220.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,186.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99.

(Get Rating)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.