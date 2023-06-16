Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $15.75 to $16.50. The company traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 416156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.45). Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

