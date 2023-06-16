EQB (TSE:EQB) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$68.50 and last traded at C$69.19, with a volume of 21287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EQB from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

EQB Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.62.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 34.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQB Inc. will post 10.6761006 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

