Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $13.18. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 533,927 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,272,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,265,488. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $894.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Articles

