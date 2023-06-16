Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $141.79, but opened at $138.41. Applied Materials shares last traded at $140.25, with a volume of 621,712 shares.

Specifically, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

