Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $43.85, but opened at $42.67. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Catalent shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 369,139 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTLT. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Catalent Trading Up 3.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 198.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

