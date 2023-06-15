Talbot Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 45,856 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,432,000. Adobe accounts for 3.2% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 41,606 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $491.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

