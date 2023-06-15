Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.6% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 454,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $452.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.33 and its 200-day moving average is $470.50.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

