Talbot Financial LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $440.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.54. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.53 and a twelve month high of $447.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.