Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $277.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.54. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $278.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

