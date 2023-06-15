Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11,132.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,849 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 286,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,497,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

