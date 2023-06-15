Davidson Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $277.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $278.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

