Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,089,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,858,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,288,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $273.35 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $276.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.33 and a 200-day moving average of $185.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.