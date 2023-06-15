CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 2,802 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $305.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $403.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

