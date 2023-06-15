206,598 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.7% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 60,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

