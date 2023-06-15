Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $418.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

