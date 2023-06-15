Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 210 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 1.6% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE DVN opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

