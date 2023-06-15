772 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $288.43 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.45.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

