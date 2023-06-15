Talbot Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 77,840 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.8% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,826,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 335,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

MRK opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

