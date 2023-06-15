Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619,877 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $69,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

