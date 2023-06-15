Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $107,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $159.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

