Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Makes New $611,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $270.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $271.04. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.