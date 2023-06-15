GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
NYSE:BMY opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
