Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,837,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196,669 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,555,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

BAC opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

