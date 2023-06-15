Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,952,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $130,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

