Talbot Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,850 shares of company stock valued at $37,003,987 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a PE ratio of 551.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

