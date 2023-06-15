GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

