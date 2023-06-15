Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 833,182 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,182 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.