Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,771 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after buying an additional 116,221 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,191,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $46.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

