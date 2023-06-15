NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

