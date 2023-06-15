CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 3.9% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

