American Trust Purchases 2,329 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $437.83 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $439.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.93 and its 200 day moving average is $405.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

