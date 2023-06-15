Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $365.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $366.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.46.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.