65,825 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

