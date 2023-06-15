NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

