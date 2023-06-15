GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

RTX stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $98.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

