Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 864 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $437.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $439.72. The firm has a market cap of $325.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

