Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

