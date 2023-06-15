Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $288.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $210.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

