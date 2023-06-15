Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Purchases 3,197 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

